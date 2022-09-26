CM directs sanction of pensions to the mentally-challenged basing on psychiatrist certificate

Special IAS officer should monitor juvenile homes, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to consider the temporary certificates issued by psychiatrists for giving pensions to the mentally-challenged. The eligibility list should be updated by July and December, he said.

In a review meeting on Women and Child Welfare Department on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that one Bhavitha Centre in each Assembly constituency should be upgraded for disabled persons. If necessary the services should be extended at village and ward secretariats. Special focus should be laid on monitoring juvenile homes under the supervision of a special IAS officer, he said.

School Maintenance Fund (SMF) and Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF) should also be created for Anganwadis. Special focus should be laid on training Anganwadi students in pronunciation and language.

Bilingual textbooks

The curriculum should be strictly implemented in PP-1 and PP-2 while bilingual textbooks should be in place, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to ensure that bilingual textbooks were given to the students. The purchase and distribution mechanism of the books should be fool-proof. It was decided in principle that the purchase and distribution should be done through Markfed on a pilot basis with a third-party vigil, he said.

The Chief Minister said that child marriages should be prevented and Kalyanamasthu would play a big role in this respect. Only sortex rice should be used in mid-day meals in Anganwadis. The phone number to lodge complaints should be displayed at all Anganwadis, he said.

The officials said that all vacancies in Anganwadis would be filled by September 30.

Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Ushasri Charan, Special Chief Secretary B. Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) A.R. Anuradha, Markfed Commissioner P.S. Pradyumna, Women and Child Welfare Department Director A. Siri and other officials participated in the meeting.