CM directs fixation of sand price at constituency level

VIJAYAWADA

20 October 2020 00:57 IST

‘None should sell it at more than the stipulated amount’

Reiterating that there should not be any scope for corruption in mining and supply of sand, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to maintain transparency in sand supply and ensure that the prices are reasonable.

In a review meeting on the new sand policy at his camp office near here on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government was not giving any scope for corruption and was also following the environmental protection norms. He stated that illegal mining was curtailed and quality sand was being supplied at affordable prices.

‘Set up more reaches’

For better execution of the sand policy, he advised the authorities to increase the number of sand reaches and their capacity along with improving efficiency in supply.

“Building up the capacity can attract large companies, or even Central government institutions,” he said.

Observing that the cost of transportation of sand was a little high, the Chief Minister told the officials to bring it down to a reasonable level.

Also, the price fixation should be at the constituency level, and if anyone was found selling the mineral at prices higher than those stipulated, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) should interfere and take action, he said.

Challan system

To bridge the demand-supply gap, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to introduce a challan system, where anyone could transport sand by paying challan.

For the construction of government projects, or housing for the poor, sand should be supplied at a subsidised price through a token system, he added.

“Residents of every constituency can avail themselves of the subsidised sand through the token system for construction of houses,” the Chief Minister said.

Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, P. Venkataramaiah and K. Srivenkateswara Rao, and senior officials of the Panchayat Raj Department were present.