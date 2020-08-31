CM, DGP lauded for awareness drive on cyber crimes

Month-long 'E-Raksha Bandhan' concludes

International table tennis player Naina Jaiswal and Indian cricketer Ravi Kalpana praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for according priority to women protection. Ms. Kalpana thanked Mr. Reddy and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita for introducing AP Disha Bill, to prevent crimes against women in the State. Participating in the valedictory of the month-long ‘E-Raksha Bandhan’ (Online awareness drive on cybercrimes) at Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, Ms. Jaiswal asked the people to treat women with a fair smile and respect. “Parents and teachers should have knowledge about cybercrimes, bullying and hacking and guide their children on cyber attacks, OTP and other online frauds,” the tennis player said.

Ms. Kalpana thanked Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gauam Sawang and CID Additional DG P.V. Sunil Kumar for organising the month-long awareness drive on different types of cybercrimes for students, women and the general public.

Actor Akkineni Samantha praised the government and the AP Police, CID, Cyber Peace Foundation, Education Department and other partners for conducting webinars on cyber crimes.

District-level webinars

Mr. Sawang said the AP Police would organise district-level awareness programmes across the State on cyber frauds. He released books on cyber security for women and children and launched police monthly magazine ‘Suraksha’ on the occasion. Students – K. Indumathi and Jyoshita from Visakhapatnam, Keertana of Vijayawada, Usha and Pushpa Latha from Tirupati – spoke to the DGP online and thanked the police for organising the webinars.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said 19 webinars were conducted on different topics on cybercrimes. About 10 lakh people attended the webinars.