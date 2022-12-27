CM deposits ₹590 crore for leftover beneficiaries under various welfare schemes

December 27, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released ₹590.91 crore for 2,79,065 beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh who could not receive the benefits disbursed between June and November, 2022 under government welfare schemes for various reasons.

The move follows a resolution approved by the Cabinet recently.

While depositing the amount in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at a meeting at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the government had been implementing various welfare schemes covering all sections of people irrespective of caste, creed or political affiliations. He said the names of all the leftover beneficiaries were displayed at the village and ward secretariats openly after a social audit to ensure that no eligible person was left out from the schemes.

This would take the total number of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes to 44,27,641 and the total amount disbursed to ₹6,684.84 crore.

The Chief Minister said that the present government had been implementing various welfare schemes in an unbiased manner while the earlier TDP regime was partisan and disbursed even the scarce welfare benefits to only those who voted for it in the elections. It was steeped in corruption and discrimination, he said..

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy faulted the ‘pro-TDP media’ for publishing false stories saying that pensions were stopped. “What is wrong in temporarily withholding the disbursal of pensions for the purpose of conducting the periodical social audit?” he asked.

He said the government had been spending ₹1,770 crore on pensions as against the meagre ₹400 crore allotted by the TDP regime which gave a monthly pension of only ₹1,000 to 39 lakh persons. “The monthly pension has now gone up to ₹2,750 and the number of pensioners to 62,70,000,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct a social audit of the pension scheme every six months.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Budi Mutyala Naidu, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among those present.