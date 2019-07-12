CM defends attending Kaleshwaram inaugural

A proposal to divert Godavari waters to projects on the Krishna river, and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s participation in the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project in Telangana led to a heated debate in the Assembly on Thursday. The ruling YSR Congress and Opposition TDP accused each other of meting out injustice to Andhra Pradesh on the irrigation front.

The TDP “cautioned” that the proposal to interlink the Krishna and the Godavari in Telangana is likely to be “detrimental to the interests” of the State. The treasury benches, however, retorted asserting there was no scope for such apprehensions as both States would enter into bilateral agreements.

Intervening during the debate on the ‘progress of irrigation projects in the State’ during question hour, Mr. Jagan said: “The Kaleshwaram project would have been inaugurated even if I did not attend. We need cordial relations with the neighbouring State. Hence I attended the ceremony in the capacity of Chief Minister of A.P.,” he said.

Mr. Jagan, who opposed the project tooth and nail when he was Leader of the Opposition, showered praise on his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) saying the latter was “magnanimous” to join hands with A.P. on interlinking of the two rivers.

The previous government turned a blind eye when Telangana was constructing it. In fact, A.P. suffered irreparable losses during TDP rule. The height of the Almatti dam was increased from 519 metres to 524 metres when N. Chandrababu Naidu was playing “a key role” in NDA. In fact, many projects on the Krishna and the Godavari had come up in upper riparian States during Mr. Naidu’s rule. As per CWC reports, the 47 years’ average releases downstream Karnataka were 1,100 tmcft to 1200 tmcft. But, they had come down to 500-600 tmcft during the last 10 years on account of the increase in height of Almatti.

At this, juncture, KCR came forward to interlink the two rivers His proposal would benefit both Telangana and A.P. “We should be happy that Krishna ayacut would be stabilised with this move,” he said.

YSR’s ‘undertaking’

Mr. Naidu, denying Mr. Jagan’s charges, pointed out it was former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (father of Chief Minister) who gave in writing that A.P. would not have claim over surplus waters.

Any hasty decision would amount to mortgaging the future of the next generation. The government needs to be careful while going ahead with the proposal of interlinking of rivers in Telangana’s geographical area. It was not correct to take unilateral decisions on the delicate issue.

“I will bear any humiliation and cheap comments against me in the interests of the State. My only suggestion to the government is to be careful,” he said.