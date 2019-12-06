CM cuts short Delhi visit

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy concluded his visit to New Delhi abruptly on Friday after his attempt to get an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah failed due to their busy schedules.

Mr. Reddy reached the national Capital on Thursday evening itself and had a meeting with the YSRCP MPs on the issues to be raised in Parliament.

Mr. Reddy was supposed to meet Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah on Friday morning.

He, therefore, cut short his visit and went to Kadapa, and from there to Diguvapalli village in Anantapur district to console the family members of his long-time personal assistant Narayana, who died after a prolonged illness.