CM Cup basketball tourney kicks off in Chittoor

Minister for Tourism and Youth Services Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Thursday inaugurated the three-day A.P. Chief Minister Cup-2019 State-level basketball competitions for men and women at the DSA Stadium here.

The inaugural event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy, district MLAs, Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, SP Venkata Appala Naidu and senior officials of various departments. Thirteen teams each of men and women, representing all districts of the State, are taking part in the event.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said it was the bounden duty of all sections of society to encourage sports and games among youth, particularly from the rural side.

“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to giving top priority to sports and games and encourage youth to achieve success at national events. That is the reason why the government mooted honouring winners at the national sports and games with cash prizes of ₹5 lakh, ₹4 lakh and ₹3 lakh for the first, second and third places.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said it was a welcome sign that Chittoor district was hosting the State-level basketball tourney for men and women for the first time.

Chittoor MLA J.M.C. Srinivasulu urged Mr. Srinivasa Rao to sanction ₹1 crore for the development of the DSA Stadium in Chittoor.

The participating teams performed an impressive march past at the venue.