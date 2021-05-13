CM credits first tranche of input assistance to farmers under Rythu Bharosa scheme

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government has so far spent ₹17,029 crore on the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released the first tranche of input subsidy to farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme for the third consecutive year, by crediting nearly ₹3,929 crore into the bank accounts of 52.38 lakh farmers (₹7,500 per head).

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government has so far spent ₹17,029 crore on the Rythu Bharosa scheme. In the last 23 months, it credited ₹89,000 crore into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes while grappling with the Covid, which dealt a severe blow to the economy.

The Chief Minister asserted that Andhra Pradesh was the only State which is extending an input subsidy of ₹13,500 to farmers, including the tenant farmers and peasants cultivating forests and assigned lands, under the Rythu Bharosa.

He further said the government had spent ₹1,261 crore on YSR Zero Interest Crop Loan scheme benefiting over 67 lakh farmers, and disbursed ₹1,968 crore to 15.67 lakh farmers under YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme.

Besides, a sum of ₹1,038 crore was given as input subsidy for those farmers who lost their crops during natural calamities. The government incurred an expenditure of ₹23,100-plus crore on the procurement of paddy and other crops.

The Chief Minister said that ₹2,000 crore would be credited into the accounts of 38 lakh farmers on May 25 under the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme for 2021-22.

Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu, MP V. Balashowry, Special Chief Secretary (agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, Commissioners H. Arun Kumar (agriculture), P.S. Pradyumna (marketing) and K. Kanna Babu (fisheries), agriculture adviser Ambati Krishna Reddy and others were present.