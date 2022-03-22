CM convenes meeting on CPS

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday convened a meeting on the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat and other senior officials

During the meeting, a presentation was made to the Chief Minister. Mr. Jagan directed the officials to involve the employees associations concerned in the process. He also directed that the Group of Ministers and officials make a presentation to the employee associations concerned, followed by discussion. This process should start from April 4, he said.