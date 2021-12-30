CM congratulates balladeer Goreti Venkanna

VIJAYAWADA

30 December 2021 23:51 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated balladeer, poet and MLC Goreti Venkanna on winning the Central Sahitya Akademi Award-2021 for his poetic work Vallanki Thaalam.

“The balladeer with his down-to-earth expression cocooned in a native folklore notation has won laurels and hearts of the masses and has been a legendary figure,” the Chief Minister said adding his song would inspire many youngsters in the days to come.

Mr. Jagan also congratulated Tagulla Gopal and Devaraju Maharaju for winning the award in Youth and Children's categories respectively.

Advertising

Advertising