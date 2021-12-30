Andhra Pradesh

CM congratulates balladeer Goreti Venkanna

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated balladeer, poet and MLC Goreti Venkanna on winning the Central Sahitya Akademi Award-2021 for his poetic work Vallanki Thaalam.

“The balladeer with his down-to-earth expression cocooned in a native folklore notation has won laurels and hearts of the masses and has been a legendary figure,” the Chief Minister said adding his song would inspire many youngsters in the days to come.

Mr. Jagan also congratulated Tagulla Gopal and Devaraju Maharaju for winning the award in Youth and Children's categories respectively.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2021 11:53:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cm-congratulates-balladeer-goreti-venkanna/article38074407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY