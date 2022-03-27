Andhra Pradesh

A.P. CM congrats Sindhu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu on winning the Swiss Open title, defeating Busanan Onghamrungphan (Thailand) in straight sets 21-16, 21-8.

He wished her to continue the winning streak in the days to come.


