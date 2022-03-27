A.P. CM congrats Sindhu
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu on winning the Swiss Open title, defeating Busanan Onghamrungphan (Thailand) in straight sets 21-16, 21-8.
He wished her to continue the winning streak in the days to come.
