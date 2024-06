Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of senior journalist B. Muralidhar Reddy, former correspondent of The Hindu in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In a message, Mr. Naidu said that Muralidhar Reddy had rendered great service to the national media and made his mark at The Hinduand the National Herald and the Mainstream.

Mr. Naidu recalled his association with Muralidhar Reddy and expressed condolence to the bereaved family.

