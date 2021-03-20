‘CM committed to ensuring social justice, women empowerment’

Govt. says 78% of elected mayors, chairpersons hail from weaker sections

In tune with his commitment to women empowerment and social justice, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given six out of 11 Mayor posts in urban local bodies to women, and 10 out of 11 to those belonging to the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and minorities, according to an official release.

Seventy-eight percent of the elected mayors and chairpersons hail from Dalit and backward communities, according to the release.

Of the 86 posts of Mayor and Chairperson, 52 are women, against the normal quota of 42. Similarly, of the 728 posts of Chairperson and Director of 56 BC corporations, 368 are women and, additionally, one of the Deputy Chief Ministers and the Home Minister are women.

The government has provided 50% reservation for women and weaker sections in the nominated posts and works as well, the release says.

Disha police stations

Besides, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the State government has rolled out Disha police stations and special courts to deal with offences against women.

To check malnutrition and anaemia among pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children aged between 6 and 72 months, the government has brought in YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus and YSR Sampoorna Poshana schemes to provide supplementary nutrition through the anganwadi centres.

The government has also brought in many schemes focussing on financial empowerment of women such as YSR Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham and Aasara, the release says.