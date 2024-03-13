ADVERTISEMENT

CM, Collectors pays homage to poetess Atukuri Mollamamba

March 13, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to 16th-century poetess Atukuri Mollamamba (Molla) at the Camp Office, here on Wednesday, on the occasion of her birth anniversary. The government is officially organising a programme and has recently issued orders to this effect. 

Government whips Varudu Kalyani, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy and A.P. Salivahana Corporation Chairman Mandepudi Purushottam were present during the programme.

Meanwhile, NTR and Krishna district Collectors S. Dilli Rao and P. Rajababu also paid tributes to Atukuri Mollamamba at the Collectorates in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Telugu poetess, Atukuri Mollamamba, had translated the Valmiki Ramayana into Telugu. Recalling her greatness, Mr. Rajababu said ‘Molla Ramayana’, written by Mollamamba, celebrated as the first Telugu poetess, is easily understandable for the common person when compared to other translations of her time.

At the Vijayawada Collectorate, Mr. Dilli Rao said her contribution to the Telugu literary field is unparalleled and that is why the State government has decided to celebrate her birth anniversary officially.

All the district officials joined the Collectors in garlanding the portrait of the poetess.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US