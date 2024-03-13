CM, Collectors pays homage to poetess Atukuri Mollamamba

March 13, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to 16th-century poetess Atukuri Mollamamba (Molla) at the Camp Office, here on Wednesday, on the occasion of her birth anniversary. The government is officially organising a programme and has recently issued orders to this effect.

Government whips Varudu Kalyani, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy and A.P. Salivahana Corporation Chairman Mandepudi Purushottam were present during the programme.

Meanwhile, NTR and Krishna district Collectors S. Dilli Rao and P. Rajababu also paid tributes to Atukuri Mollamamba at the Collectorates in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam respectively.

A Telugu poetess, Atukuri Mollamamba, had translated the Valmiki Ramayana into Telugu. Recalling her greatness, Mr. Rajababu said ‘Molla Ramayana’, written by Mollamamba, celebrated as the first Telugu poetess, is easily understandable for the common person when compared to other translations of her time.

At the Vijayawada Collectorate, Mr. Dilli Rao said her contribution to the Telugu literary field is unparalleled and that is why the State government has decided to celebrate her birth anniversary officially.

All the district officials joined the Collectors in garlanding the portrait of the poetess.