CM Chandrababu Naidu urges Centre to send power boats, NDRF teams

Published - September 02, 2024 08:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with others reviews the rains and flood situation across the state at the AP Disaster Management Authority office at Tadepalli, in Guntur district | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to help the State take up rescue operations in flood-affected areas. He also spoke to the Union Home Secretary in this regard.

Mr. Naidu telephoned Mr. Shah on Sunday to explain the flood situation in the State. He told him that power boats were required to shift the people from flood-affected areas and take up relief measures.

The Central government has agreed to send 40 power boats to Andhra Pradesh immediately. The boats would reach Vijayawada on Monday. The Union Home Secretary also said that six NDRF teams from other states would reach Andhra Pradesh to assist the existing teams. Another four teams would reach the State by flight. Each team comprises of 25 NDRF personnel.  The Union government would also send six helicopters, according to a press release.

