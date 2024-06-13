Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu outlines State Government’s top priorities

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on June 13, emphasised his government’s top priorities: lifting the State out of debt, alleviating poverty, and reducing the wealth gap. Speaking to the media for the first time since taking oath as the Chief Minister for the fourth time, Mr. Naidu outlined his vision for his administration, aiming to position Andhra Pradesh as the leading State in India, with the Telugu community at the top.

Mr. Naidu expressed concern over the severe financial crisis the State has faced over the past five years, which has adversely affected the economy and citizens’ lives. He stressed the need for stringent measures to rescue the State from its current predicament. “Mere wealth creation is insufficient; a foolproof mechanism must ensure that the benefits reach the people. This can only be achieved through a progressive approach and people-friendly policies,” he stated.

Mr. Naidu aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a zero-poverty State by 2047 and contribute significantly to making India one of the top two countries globally. Highlighting the global success of the Indian diaspora, he noted their high-income levels and entrepreneurial spirit, which have made significant impacts in both corporate and public sectors.

Alleging widespread corruption under the previous government, the Chief Minister vowed to start a “cleansing operation” from Tirumala. “Though I oppose vengeful politics, it would be wrong to assume that criminals will go unpunished,” he asserted.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by various sections of society, including intellectuals, employees, social activists, and the media, Mr. Naidu lamented the suppression of dissenting voices. He criticised the neglect of Amaravati and Polavaram and condemned the political favouring of those involved in red sanders smuggling. “The clock has started ticking, and it’s only a matter of time before corrections take place,” he warned.

Mr. Naidu pledged to protect the sanctity of the temple town, revered by Hindus, comparing its importance to Palestine for Christians and Mecca for Muslims. He announced plans to construct Lord Venkateswara temples worldwide.

Celebrating the NDA’s historic victory with a 93% strike rate, Mr. Naidu promised to work for the betterment of NRIs who supported the elections. Reminiscing about his college days and frequent visits to the town, he attributed his survival of a deadly landmine attack to the grace of Lord Venkateswara.

Mr. Naidu reflected on the family system’s role in recharging energy and providing security during difficult times. He recalled the support from his family during turbulent periods, including when he was jailed on “false charges”.

