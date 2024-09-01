CM Chandrababu Naidu calls upon TDP leaders and cadres to help the flood-hit people

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called upon the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including Ministers, MPs, MLAs and cadres to extend all possible to the people in flood-hit areas.

Addressing them through a teleconference on Sunday (September 1, 2024), Mr. Naidu said the State received rains on a scale not witnessed in many years and some parts had a record-breaking downpour.

“Though the flood relief operations were going on in full swing, any further help would be invaluable. Timely action by the departments concerned averted a major death toll,” he asserted.

“The TDP has always been with the people in distress and its leaders and activists should once again rise to the occasion as the State was pounded by rains and as a consequence, people faced severe difficulties.”

Mr. Naidu pointed out that the TDP spent out of its resources in the past when such calamities occurred and exhorted the party leaders to reach out to the masses needing succour.

