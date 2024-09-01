GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Chandrababu Naidu calls upon TDP leaders and cadres to help the flood-hit people

Addressing them through a teleconference N. Chandrababu Naidu said the State received rains on a scale not witnessed in many years and some parts had a record-breaking downpour

Published - September 01, 2024 04:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called upon the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including Ministers, MPs, MLAs and cadres to extend all possible to the people in flood-hit areas. 

Addressing them through a teleconference on Sunday (September 1, 2024), Mr. Naidu said the State received rains on a scale not witnessed in many years and some parts had a record-breaking downpour.

“Though the flood relief operations were going on in full swing, any further help would be invaluable. Timely action by the departments concerned averted a major death toll,” he asserted. 

About 20 trains stopped between AP and Telangana as streams and rivulets overflowing on tracks, thousands of passengers stranded

“The TDP has always been with the people in distress and its leaders and activists should once again rise to the occasion as the State was pounded by rains and as a consequence, people faced severe difficulties.”

Mr. Naidu pointed out that the TDP spent out of its resources in the past when such calamities occurred and exhorted the party leaders to reach out to the masses needing succour.

Related stories

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.