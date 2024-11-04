GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha express deep condolences over electrocution tragedy in East Godavari

The Chief Minister directed authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of each deceased

Published - November 04, 2024 03:18 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of four young men who were electrocuted while erecting a flex banner for unveiling of a statue in East Godavari district. The incident took place in Tadiparru village, Undrajavaram Mandal, during preparations for the unveiling of a statue of social reformer Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, on Monday (November 4, 2024).

The victims were identified as Veerraju, Nagendra, Manikantha, and Krishna. One more individual sustained severe injuries.

The Chief Minister directed authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of each deceased. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, assuring them of the government’s full support.

Expressing shock, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha called the incident “heartbreaking,” especially given the loss of young lives in a socially significant event. She directed local health authorities to ensure advanced medical treatment for the injured at Tanuku Area Hospital. Minister Anitha conveyed her condolences, hoping for strength to the families to bear the immense loss and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the affected families.

November 04, 2024

