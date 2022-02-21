CM, Chandrababu condole Minister Goutham Reddy’s death 

The CM stated in his condolence message that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague

The CM stated in his condolence message that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries and Commerce and Information Technology.

The CM stated in his condolence message that Goutham Reddy was a promising leader who was known to him since early days, and words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said Goutham Reddy was hale and healthy and that his death due to cardiac arrest was a big shock.

TDP national president and former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences. In his message, Mr. Naidu said Goutham Reddy was a young leader who would have reached greater heights, but it was sad that he passed away suddenly just upon the conclusion of his visit to Dubai, where he showcased the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh at the Dubai Expo.

Rajya Sabha member V. Vjjayasai Reddy expressed shock over the sudden demise of Goutham Reddy and said he served the people of the State to the best of his capabilities.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Goutham Reddy had a bright future and he was making untiring efforts to attract investments to A.P. Mr. Veerraju recalled his interactions with Goutham Reddy when the former was a member of the Legislative Council.