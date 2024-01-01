CM celebrates New Year by cutting a cake

January 01, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated the onset of New Year 2024 by cutting a cake at his camp office along with some Ministers and senior officials on Monday.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Srilakshmi and senior officials conveyed New Year greetings to the CM.

On the occasion, Vedic pundits and priests from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Vijayawada) blessed the Chief Minister by reciting hymns and gave him Sesha Vastrams, Prasadam and temple calendars and diaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT