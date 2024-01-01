ADVERTISEMENT

CM celebrates New Year by cutting a cake

January 01, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TTD and Durga temple priests bless Jagan by reciting hymns

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing the New Year calendar of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada, at his camp office on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated the onset of New Year 2024 by cutting a cake at his camp office along with some Ministers and senior officials on Monday.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar  Reddy, Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Srilakshmi and senior officials conveyed New Year greetings to the CM. 

On the occasion, Vedic pundits and priests from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Vijayawada) blessed the Chief Minister by reciting hymns and gave him Sesha Vastrams, Prasadam and temple calendars and diaries. 

