CM celebrates birthday amidst family, senior officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated his 47th birthday in the presence of his family, senior officers and personal staff at his camp office in Tadepalli.
Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP D. Gautam Sawang, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police D. Tirumala Rao, CMO Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, K. Dhananjaya Reddy, Commissioner, I & PR, T Vijaya Kumar Reddy and other officials were present.
A cake was cut in the residence of the Chief Minister.
The birthday celebrations were held with gusto across the State. Party leaders organised blood donation camps. In Guntur, celebrations were held in the office of Narsaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayulu. Celebrations were also held at SIMS College where advisor to Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was present.
