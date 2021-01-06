CM calls for tough action against ‘political guerilla warfare’

Jagan asks police not to spare anyone involved in desecration of idols

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the police not to spare the accused involved in the desecration of idols and intensify probe into such incidents.

During the weekly review on Spandana, a grievance redress programme, on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the police to give a clear message by taking stern action against the accused in these cases.

The District Collectors, the Superintendents of Police, and senior officials took part in the programme.

‘New trend’

“We are witnessing a new trend of politics in the State. We are seeing ‘guerilla warfare’ on a scale never witnessed in the past. The police usually maintain vigil on anti-social elements, but some anti-social elements are bent on creating religious discord and desecrating idols in temples. The following day, certain media channels start airing the incidents in a big way. The police should act sternly against the accused and instil a sense of fear in those trying to create law and order disturbances in the State. We should also encourage those advocating harmony,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that such instances were taking place whenever the government launched welfare programmes on a massive scale, he said the Opposition was unable to digest the way in which the government had successfully grounded many welfare schemes.

Most of the government benefits, such as pensions, were being delivered at the doorstep by the village / ward volunteers.

Stating that anti-social elements had gone to the extent of destroying idols in temples, the Chief Minister said, “Now, we will begin to monitor such incidents closely. We have installed 36,000 CCTV cameras across the temples. We should stand up against this ‘political guerilla warfare’ and take stringent action,” he said.