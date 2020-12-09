CM blames previous govt.for delay in lift scheme

Jagan lays stone for three reservoirs in Anantapur district

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that rampant corruption during the TDP regime and neglect by former Minister Paritala Sunitha to get water for the Rapthadu constituency delayed the lift scheme on Hundri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) from Jeedipalli reservoir to Upper Penna reservoir.

Laying the foundation stone virtually for three reservoirs at Devarakonda, Thopudurthi, and Muttala at Venkatampalli village on Wednesday in the presence of Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Animal Husbandry Minister Sidiri Appalaraju, and Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the project cost was pegged at ₹803 crore in January 2018 promising to irrigate 25,000 acres. But, the present government, instead of cancelling the tenders, added construction of three more reservoirs for the same cost, he explained pointing out that now 75,000 acres would get irrigation facility and an additional 3.3 tmcft of storage would be created after the Perur Dam taking the total capacity to 5.4 tmcft.

MLA’s request

“On a request by Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, instead of going for reverse tendering, we added additional work with the same cost,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that 110 concrete structures and four lifts would be part of the project. Water can now be taken to Beluguppa, Kuderu, Kanaganapalle, CK Palle, Ramagiri, and Rapthadu mandals within 90 days.

The gathering at the venue watched the address of the Chief Minister on a digital screen. Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and other MLAs from the district attended the programme.