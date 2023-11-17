CM bestows full ownership rights to beneficiaries of assigned lands in Andhra Pradesh

November 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The State government bestowed full ownership rights to the beneficiaries of assigned lands, village service Inam lands and on LPS (Land Purchase Scheme) lands benefitting 20,24,709 poor people involving 35,44,866 acres of land. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also distributed 46,463 acres of assigned land to 42,307 poor people afresh and handed over lease deeds to 17,768 people allotting them 9,064 acres of riverside lands (lanka bhoomulu) besides allotting 951 acres to Dalit burial grounds in 1,563 villages across the State.

At a public meeting at Nuzvid in Eluru district on Friday, the Chief Minister formally launched the handing over of title deeds to 15,21,160 farmers who have completed 20 years of assignment with regard to 27,41, 698 acres of land.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he said that 1,61,584 farmers will also henceforth enjoy freehold rights over 1,58,113 acres of village service Inam lands placed under the prohibited Section 22-A. As many as 22,346 farmers, who have purchased lands by obtaining loans from the SC Corporation under the LPS, will have freehold rights over 22,837 acres of land, he said, adding that their loans are also waived.

Land reforms

Listing out the benefits being accrued to the people through various reforms undertaken in land administration, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 17.53 lakh farmers have received permanent title deeds and 45,000 boundary disputes have been resolved through the land resurvey taken up after 100 years under the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha programme. The resurvey has been completed in 4,000 out of 17,460 villages in the first two phases and registrations are being done at the village secretariats, he said.

The Chief Minister said that in the last 53 months, the government has provided a permanent solution to the dotted lands issue benefiting 1,07,134 farmers and 1,30,368 tribal farmers were given RoFR pattas bestowing ownership over 2,87,710 acres. DKT pattas were handed over to 26,287 tribals giving them ownership of 39,272 acres.

Full rights have also been restored to 22,042 beneficiaries by delisting 33,494 acres of conditional patta lands from Section 22-A. No other State has done so much as Andhra Pradesh in introducing reforms in land administration, distribution of land to the landless poor and restoration of full rights to the beneficiaries of assigned lands, he said.

Local projects

In response to the request of Nuzvid MLA M. Venkata Pratap, the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹1 crore each to the 16 wards of the local municipality for development works and promised to lay the foundation stone for the ₹275 crore mango pulp and processing unit and the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme at the earliest.