March 05, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Kalagampudi (West Godavari)

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday attended the wedding reception of Narasapuram MLA M. Prasad Raju’s daughter at Delhi Public School here. The Chief Minister blessed the couple— Dr. Lakshmi Sindhuja and Dr. A. Surya Subbaraju. Several Ministers and other public representatives were also present.