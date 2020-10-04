Andhra Pradesh

CM attends last rites of father-in-law

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paying his respects to the mortal remains of his father-in-law E.C. Gangi Reddy in Kadapa district on Saturday.  

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his family members attended the last rites of his father-in law E.C. Gangi Reddy at Pulivendula in Kadapa district and paid their last respects.

Dr. Gangi Reddy is survived by wife, daughter Y.S. Bharati Reddy and a son. He was a popular doctor called the “poor man’s doctor”.

Mr. Jagan, his wife Bharati Reddy, mother Y.S. Vijayamma and other family members paid tributes to Dr. Gangi Reddy.

A host of YSR Congress MLAs, MPs Ministers and others were present.

Governor expresses grief

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has expressed his profound grief over the demise of Dr., Gangi Reddy.

In a message on Saturday, Mr. Harichandan said Dr. Gangi Reddy was a renowned paediatrician in Kadapa district and popular as a people’s doctor.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his wife Bharathi and other bereaved family members.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2020 12:13:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cm-attends-last-rites-of-father-in-law/article32763050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story