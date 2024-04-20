ADVERTISEMENT

CM attack case: relatives of suspects, Vaddera Sangham leaders stage protest

April 20, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

They raise slogans demanding that the police produce in court the youth picked up in the case

The Hindu Bureau

The family members of Vemula Satish Kumar, who was arrested in the case related to the attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, tried to barge into the Police Commissioner’s office along with the other suspects in the case here on April 20 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of the Vaddera Sangham tried to meet the Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata but they were stopped at the main gate of the Commissionerate.

The protesters raised slogans demanding that the police produce the ‘innocent youth’ who were taken into custody in the case in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police personnel cleared the mob and shifted the protesters to the Suryaraopet police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additional forces have been deployed at the NTR Commissionerate and the situation was peaceful, the police said.

.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US