CM attack case: relatives of suspects, Vaddera Sangham leaders stage protest

They raise slogans demanding that the police produce in court the youth picked up in the case

April 20, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The family members of Vemula Satish Kumar, who was arrested in the case related to the attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, tried to barge into the Police Commissioner’s office along with the other suspects in the case here on April 20 (Saturday).

Leaders of the Vaddera Sangham tried to meet the Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata but they were stopped at the main gate of the Commissionerate.

The protesters raised slogans demanding that the police produce the ‘innocent youth’ who were taken into custody in the case in court.

The police personnel cleared the mob and shifted the protesters to the Suryaraopet police station.

Additional forces have been deployed at the NTR Commissionerate and the situation was peaceful, the police said.

