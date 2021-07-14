CM asks officials to start Jagananna Colony works on a priority basis

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy chairing a review meeting at his camp office on Tuesday.

GUNTUR

14 July 2021

‘Approval has been given to recruit 11,453 green ambassadors and 5,551 green guards’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development officials to start the works pertaining to development of infrastructure in the YSR Jagananna Colonies on a priority.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the progress of works undertaken by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department on Tuesday and asked the officials to complete the works pertaining to village secretariats, village clinics and digital libraries by the year-end. The officials must complete the geo-tagging and review the progress of construction of those buildings, apart from ensuring the implementation of the cleanliness drive programme in villages.

Referring to the cleanliness drive, the Chief Minister said that 23,747 green ambassadors and 4,482 green guards were on duty for door-to-door collection of garbage across the State and approval had been given to recruit additional 11,453 green ambassadors and 5,551 green guards. The Chief Minister also accorded permission to launch 14,000 tricycles in villages and 1034 autos in urban areas, which will be used to collect garbage.

PPE kits

The officials informed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that PPE kits were distributed to all green ambassadors and green guards.

The Chief Minister asked them to focus on maintenance of garbage collection vehicles and proper disposal of the PPE kits. Solid and liquid waste management system in villages and towns should be carried out properly, he said.

A clean Andhra Pradesh will be possible only if the municipal and panchayat raj officials work in tandem, said the Chief minister and asked the officials to make arrangements for collection of wet waste in rural areas. “Contact number should be displayed in villages to ensure collection and shifting of garbage to the treatment plants without hassles,” he said.

YSR Cheyutha

Referring to the YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara schemes, he said, “Six lakh women have been benefitted from the livelihood schemes and the officials must ensure that the beneficiaries face no marketing problems.”