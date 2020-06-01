CM asks officials to prepareguidelines on e-cropping

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to prepare guidelines for e-cropping, including crop planning, and e-marketing requirements of farmers by taking Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) as a unit.

Addressing a review meeting on e-cropping and e-marketing on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said mapping of crops should be done under each RBK and Agriculture Advisory Boards at the district and mandal levels should help the farmers prepare the crop plans to ensure a balanced output.

Seed supply

“The e-cropping should be a comprehensive exercise comprising details of crops sown by each farmer and the same should be displayed at RBKs and village secretariats. Seeds should be made available as per the crop plans,” said the Chief Minister.

An e-platform should also be created for the sale of farm produces and it should be the endeavour of the Marketing Department to directly buy 30% of the produce from farmers. e-marketing would ensure the sale of the remaining produce.

The Chief Minister said that grading and packing facilities should be provided at the village level with strict adherence of quality standards for better movement of the produce.

“Quality of agriculture produce, timely payment to farmers and transportation are the key factors to make e-marketing a successful initiative,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Cold storage

He also instructed the officials to submit an action plan for the work on godowns and cold storages.

Chief Advisor to Chief Minister, Ajeya Kallam; State Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy and other officials were present in the review meeting.