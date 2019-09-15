Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asks officials to keep prices of vegetables under check

There has to be a long-term plan in place for stabilising the prices, says Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

There has to be a long-term plan in place for stabilising the prices, says Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.  

more-in

‘Cell to supervise procurement and marketing of farm produce needed’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for an effective mechanism on market intelligence for agriculture products, and instructed the officials to take steps for keeping the prices of vegetables under check.

Addressing a review meeting on the State Agriculture Mission (SAM), along with its vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, on Saturday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a long-term plan should be drafted for stabilising the prices. The Agriculture Market Committees (AMC) should be involved in the process, he said. He said a cell should be formed with experts for supervising the procurement of agriculture produce and marketing.

The officials told the Chief Minister that pulses and tomatoes were not fetching minimum returns due to piling up of stocks with the farmers, and stressed the need for necessary intervention.

The Chief Minister enquired about the rising prices of onion, and asked the officials to rein them in.

During the TDP regime, businessmen and politicians had duped the farmers to a great extent, he alleged.

Purchase centres

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the farmers should make the best use of the Market Stabilisation Fund, and insisted that purchasing centres be opened wherever required to ensure that the farmers got remunerative price.

He said the ₹1,830 crore, which the TDP government owed to the farmers, would be cleared by the end of this month. Rythu Bharosa and input subsidies would go a long way in helping the farmers in the days to come, the Chief Minister added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 1:13:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cm-asks-officials-to-keep-prices-of-vegetables-under-check/article29419434.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY