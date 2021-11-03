CM asks officials to focus on second phase of Nadu-Nedu

An estimated ₹4,535 crore to be spent on the scheme covering 12,663 schools

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to focus on the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme and complete the construction irrigation projects on priority basis.

Reviewing the programmes and infrastructure projects at his camp office here on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed issues pertaining to education, medicine, health, skill development, water grid, roads, irrigation projects, urban development, housing, ports, fishing harbours, and YSR steel plant.

An estimated over ₹790 crore will be spent on the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka for the year 2021-22, and the government would give notebooks, shoes, dictionary, school bag, belt, uniforms, textbooks, and workbooks to the children under the scheme.

Under the Jagananna Gorumudda (mid-day meal) scheme, an estimated ₹1,625 crore will be spent for 2021-22.

The government had spent ₹3,650 crore during the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme, and it was estimated that ₹4,535 crore would be spent during the second phase covering 12,663 schools.

“The Nadu-Nedu programme is being accorded the highest priority in the education sector,” the Chief Minister said, and directed the officials to implement the programme effectively.

Water grid works

He also directed the officials to commence work on the Skill Development Colleges and complete the water grid works in Pulivendula, Uddanam and Dhone on priority basis.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the construction of roads would be completed by the end of May 2022. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on works pertaining to the extension of the Karakatta Road that connects the Amaravati region.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the setting up of permanent infrastructure in the Jagananna colonies, and said ₹30,000 crore had been spent on it so far.

He also reviewed the progress of Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu greenfield ports, and directed the officials to expedite the works.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and a host of officials of various departments were present.