CM asks officials to ensure MSP for all crops

VIJAYAWADA

29 October 2020 01:20 IST

‘Farm produce damaged by rain should be procured at remunerative prices’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to ensure that no crop is purchased at less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the payments should be done in ten days of the purchase.

In a review meeting on the Comprehensive Monitoring of Agriculture Prices and Procurement (CMAPP) and e-marketing on Wednesday, the Chief Minister insisted that no farmer should incur losses and instructed the officials to take immediate action on receiving alerts of farmers selling away their produce below the MSP.

He insisted that information about the MSP for crops should be made available at all the 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras in the State on a daily basis.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to take necessary measures for the procurement of paddy, groundnut and cotton damaged in the recent rains at remunerative prices.

The officials informed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that 5,812 crop purchase centres had been set up across the State as it was estimated that 1,09,24,524 metric tonnes of crops were expected to be harvested this kharif season.

Payment gateways

The Chief Minister also stressed on strengthening the security and payment gateways, along with delivery logistics and ensuring smooth transactions between the buyers and sellers.

After placing an order, the crop should reach the buyer within four days without any hassles. The government has signed an MoU with the Amul and other companies to provide employment opportunities to women, the Chief Minister said.

Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Special Commissioners Pradyumna (marketing) and H. Arun Kumar (agriculture), Special Secretary (marketing) Y. Madhusudan Reddy, Civil Supplies Commissioner K. Sasidhar and others were present in the meeting.