CM asks health officials to focus on Agency

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials of the Medical and Health Department (MHD) to distribute 21 lakh mosquito nets in the coming days to enable the people to combat seasonal diseases, with focus on Agency areas where the tribal communities are more vulnerable.

Addressing a review meeting on the programmes of MHD here on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said the government was intent on improving public health by putting patients at the centre of its efforts and he would not compromise on the service delivery standards in the sector.

Feedback

He wanted the people’s feedback to be taken on health issues through the mega ‘parishkara vedika’ at Guntupalli to make the necessary course corrections and emphasised on the need to promote healthy eating habits among the communities susceptible to epidemics.

Mr. Naidu said there was no resource constraint but some officers and employees of the MDH were found to be derelict in discharging their duties. They would be taken to task, he warned.

Viral fevers

Enquiring about the incidence of swine flu, viral fevers and dengue, Mr. Naidu said the officials need to be alert in the coming two months when they were likely to afflict a large number of people.

Four departments, Health & Family Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj must work together efficiently by focusing on supplying clean drinking water, sanitation and anti-mosquito and anti-larval operations