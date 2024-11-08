CM appreciates Eluru police for recovering 250 motorcycles

Stating that motorcycle theft devastated the lives of the people who depend on the vehicles for daily routine, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the Eluru police for recovering close to 250 motorcycles and arresting 25 accused.

Reacting to emotional attachment of a scooter owner, Mr. Naidu, on X posted, “Seeing how important that bike was to that mother, is deeply moving. Smt. Nili Aliveni was devastated when the scooter she used to take her Thalassemia-affected daughter to the hospital was stolen. Her emotions, when the bike was recovered by the police, show how much it means to her”. He reposted a post of Andhra Pradesh police, in which Aliveni was seen emotionally reacting after receiving her stolen scooter.

The Chief Minister observed that for families who depend on them, motorcycles provide a means of daily transportation and livelihood. “When a bike is stolen, families are adversely impacted. However, I am glad to note, that in the last quarter alone, police recovered 251 stolen bikes and arrested 25 suspects. They are now using the latest technology to crack down these cases and bring relief to affected families. I commend Eluru police for their prompt action and service to people”, Mr. Naidu added.

The A.P. police in its official X handle posted, “A moment of joy regained with the efforts of Eluru police recovered more than 250 bikes in the last 3months. A mother who used to take her child suffering from Thalassemia to doctor on her scooty daily broke into tears when police recovered her hard earned bike”.

