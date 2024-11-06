CM announces three new policies, shares details on social media platform

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said three policies, including A.P. SemiConductor Fab 4.0, AP Data Centre Policy 4.0 and the AP Drone Policy will be brought out soon.

The Chief Minister announced it on a social media platform, Facebook, after attending a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Mr. Naidu wrote: “The SemiConductor Policy aims to attract investments in fabs, OSAT, ATMP, and compound semiconductor sectors to build a self-sustaining ecosystem. The Data Centre Policy targets 200 MW in added capacity, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for AI-driven data centres and data embassies. We aim to create a thriving ecosystem for deep-tech innovation and growth in Andhra Pradesh, and these policies are an important milestone in that direction.”