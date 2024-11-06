GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM announces three new policies, shares details on social media platform

Published - November 06, 2024 04:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said three policies, including A.P. SemiConductor Fab 4.0, AP Data Centre Policy 4.0 and the AP Drone Policy will be brought out soon.

The Chief Minister announced it on a social media platform, Facebook, after attending a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Mr. Naidu wrote: “The SemiConductor Policy aims to attract investments in fabs, OSAT, ATMP, and compound semiconductor sectors to build a self-sustaining ecosystem. The Data Centre Policy targets 200 MW in added capacity, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for AI-driven data centres and data embassies. We aim to create a thriving ecosystem for deep-tech innovation and growth in Andhra Pradesh, and these policies are an important milestone in that direction.”

Published - November 06, 2024 04:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.