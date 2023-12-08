CM announces interim aid of ₹2,500 for each family hit by Cyclone Michaung in A.P.

December 08, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an interim financial assistance of ₹2,500 per family in the areas battered by Cyclone Michaung in the State’s coastal region.

The Chief Minister arrived by a chopper at Kota in Gudur constituency, from where he reached the place where the Swarnamukhi river breached the land between Balireddypalem and Gangannapalem. He interacted with the farmers and offered all assistance from the government for the damaged crops.

The district officials led by Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy explained to him the quantum of damage and the support required to tide over the crisis and restore normalcy in the flood-hit areas.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also watched a photo exhibition that carried images of the extensive damage.

The government had set up 92 relief camps and accommodated 8,000 displaced persons there, besides providing them flood-relief kits containing rice, oil and vegetables. “As an immediate relief, we are extending a financial assistance of ₹2,500 per family in this region,” the Chief Minister said.

He promised to sanction ₹30 crore immediately to construct a high-level bridge across the Swarnamukhi river to prevent a flood situation in future. He also sanctioned ₹32 crore to restore power, and take up repairs to damaged roads, tanks and other water bodies on a war-footing.

Ministers Taneti Vanitha (Home), K. Govardhan Reddy (Agriculture), and Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy accompanied him.

List of victims

Interacting with cyclone victims during his visit to Pathanandaya Palem village and other cyclone-ravaged areas in Bapatla district, the Chief Minister said that all the cyclone-affected people in the State would receive financial aid and that the government would stand by them in every respect.

‘’The TDP and their supporting media are carrying out a false propaganda in this regard,’‘ he added.

The government has evolved a system to help the victims of natural calamities. Volunteers and village secretariat staff are identifying the cyclone victims and displaying the lists at the Secretariats, he said, adding ‘‘people should not believe the lies being spread by the Opposition on input subsidies, insurance claims and government compensation to the victims’‘.

The names of the victims missing from the lists would be included after social audit, and they could contact officials in this regard, he said.

‘’Farmers are getting input subsidy and insurance claims promptly now unlike during the TDP rule and this time, input subsidy will be paid before Sankranti festival in January,’‘ Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Fifty-five lakh farmers received insurance claims worth ₹7,800 crore in the last four and half years while only 34 lakh ryots got ₹3,400 crore compensation during the TDP rule, he said.

The government made arrangements to provide subsidised seeds to farmers and the process would commence shortly, he said.

‘Acted promptly’

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he did not visit the affected areas soon after the cyclone, as he wanted to avoid any disturbance to the officials engaged in relief measures with his visits at a crucial time. He released sufficient funds for emergency services, deployed required government staff and instructed all the District Collectors to ensure that people get support on time, the Chief Minister said, adding, ‘‘he was not like the previous Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and was not trying for media coverage during calamities’‘.