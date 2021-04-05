CM announces ex-gratia

VIJAYAWADA

05 April 2021 19:22 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of ₹30 lakh each to the families of jawans Routhu Jagadeesh and Sakhamuri Murali Krishna, who died in the attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

Jagadeesh hailed from Gajularega village of Vizianagaram district while Murali Krishna belonged to Sattenapalli in Guntur district.

