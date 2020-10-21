CM announces drive to fill posts in Police Department

Vijayawada

21 October 2020 23:58 IST

‘About 25,000 vacancies will be filled in phases; act tough against anti-social elements’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government will fill 25,000 vacant posts in Police Department in phases and asked Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang to issue notification in December.

Addressing the personnel on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day at the IGMC Stadium here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said about 6,500 posts would be filled annually in the next four years.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Home Minister M. Sucharitha, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, and Mr. Sawang, placed the wreaths at the martyrs’ pylon, and paid tributes to the police personnel who had sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

The Chief Minister and other officers conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the police families who had lost their bread winners and observed silence for two minutes in their honour.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the police to act tough against the criminals and anti-social elements, and not to compromise on law and order.

Later, he released the book, ‘Amarulu Vaaru’.

Safety of women

Ms. Sucharitha said the government was committed to providing security to women. As a step in that direction, 18 Disha police stations had been set up. Special courts would also be set up to curb crime against girls and women, she added.

The DGP thanked the Chief Minister for extending help to the department in controlling crime and in taking up welfare activities to the employees.

Officers of different wings, personnel of the APSP Battalions and members of the police band participated.

Director General of Police (Railways) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and DG K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Additional DGs Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, A.R. Anuradha, Harish Kumar Gupta, Sreedhar Rao and P.V. Kumar, Special Enforcement Bureau Commissioner Vineet Brijlal, and Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu were among those who paid tributes to the martyrs.