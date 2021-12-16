CM announces ₹5 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased in bus accident

Naidu, Pawan express grief, seek best medical care to the injured

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the loss of lives in the accident involving a RTC bus at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to extend an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and ensure best medical care to the persons injured in the accident.

Expressing grief over the death of several passengers, including the bus driver, in the accident, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu termed the loss of lives as unfortunate.

The bus skid off the road and fell into Jalleruvagu, Mr. Naidu said, and added that the party cadre in the nearby areas had been asked to rush to the spot and reach out to the victims.

He appealed to the government to extend best possible medical care to the injured passengers and all assistance to the victims’ families.

Enquiry sought

Expressing anguish over the accident, JSP president Pawan Kalyan said that “justifiable ex gratia” should be given to the families of the victims. He also called for a thorough enquiry and steps to prevent such accidents in the future.

“I request the officials concerned to provide best treatment to the injured. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the bereaved persons,” Mr. Pawan said.

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said it was unfortunate that many people died in the ghastly accident.

“I appeal to the government to help the families of the victims in all possible ways,” he said, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.