CM against criminal action

While supporting the passage of the triple talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said there should be no criminal action over and above the regular court-administered process of divorce, lest it should widen the rift among the aggrieved.
Addressing the media at the Secretariat here on Friday, Mr. Naidu said, as per the feedback he received, 68% Muslims and 82% Hindus agreed that the Bill was essential to prevent exploitation of women belonging to the minority community.
“If triple talaq becomes invalid, the normal process of divorce has to be followed, and no criminal charges should be framed against the accused as it will aggravate the problem,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor