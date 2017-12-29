CM against criminal action

While supporting the passage of the triple talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said there should be no criminal action over and above the regular court-administered process of divorce, lest it should widen the rift among the aggrieved.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat here on Friday, Mr. Naidu said, as per the feedback he received, 68% Muslims and 82% Hindus agreed that the Bill was essential to prevent exploitation of women belonging to the minority community.

“If triple talaq becomes invalid, the normal process of divorce has to be followed, and no criminal charges should be framed against the accused as it will aggravate the problem,” he said.