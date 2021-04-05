CM afraid of Modi and Amit Shah, alleges Undavalli

‘Why Jagan is not pulling up the Centre on steel plant issue?’

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking at a meeting on ‘Privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’, organised by the Writer’s Academy, at the Public Library, here on Sunday, Mr. Arun Kumar wondered as to why the Chief Minister was not pulling up the Centre on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) issue, when people gave the YSR Congress Party 151 seats in the Assembly. This was not expected from the son of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Mr. Arun Kumar said. The former MP demanded that Mr. Jagan make his stand clear on whether he would stand by the people or sail with Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah.

Mr. Arun Kumar demanded that a debate be held on the VSP issue in Parliament and protests be organised against privatisation of the VSP by taking the support of all those MPs, who were prepared to support the cause. He also wondered why Opposition leader and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was not speaking against the Union government. The common people were of the view that the Chief Minister would go against the Centre for saving the VSP, he said. The Centre had already made its stand clear on VSP that it would either sell away the plant or shut it down, Mr. Arun Kumar said.

He wondered whether capitalism meant handing over the steel plant to Ambani and Adani. He sought that all MPs from the State should oppose sale of the VSP. A declaration should be made on the VSP and sent to the Prime Minister.

Writer’s Academy chairman V.V. Ramana Murthy presided.