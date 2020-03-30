Cluster containment strategy unveiled in Chirala

The Prakasam district administration on Sunday rolled out the cluster containment strategy in Chirala, where an elderly couple who had returned from Delhi after taking part in a religious congregation tested positive for COVID-19.

The members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) and health workers screened every person in Nawabpeta area in the handloom town. About 20 persons, who had come in contact with the couple, were shifted to the Government General Hospital here.

The couple was admitted to the Government Area Hospital in Chirala on March 24 and later shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Ongole with symptoms of the dreaded virus infection.

Seven other persons with suspected symptoms from Kanigiri were also admitted to the GGH here.

Get-together

It has been found by health officials that the duo had come in contact with at least 80 persons on their return from the national capital on March 17.

They had organised a social gathering in Chirala after visiting a place of worship in Nizamuddin and also attended a marriage and a funeral later.

“We are in the process of testing all those persons who have come in contact with the couple and others in the cluster,” said District Medical and Health Officer K. Padmavati, while overseeing the implementation of the cluster containment strategy by health workers.

None of the persons in the cluster was allowed to come out of their houses. All entry and exit points to the cluster were closed.

Meanwhile, people of surrounding villages blocked roads leading to the locality by putting thorny bushes fearing spread of the virus.

Distribution of essential commodities in Chirala slated for Sunday was deferred to a later date.