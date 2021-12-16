Andhra Pradesh

Cloth merchants stage protest

Cloth traders staging a protest against GST hike in Vijayawada on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Members of The Cloth Merchants Association (Vastralatha) staged a protest against the proposed hike of Goods and Services Tax on textiles from the new year, at Vastralatha on Thursday.

The cloth merchants said that the government had decided to increase GST on textiles from 5% to 12% from January 1, 2022.

They said both the merchants as well as the consumers would be be impacted by the hike in GST and demanded that the central government immediately withdraw its decision. The merchants said that protests would be intensified in the future.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2021 11:15:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cloth-merchants-stage-protest/article37972331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY