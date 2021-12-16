Cloth merchants stage protest

Members of The Cloth Merchants Association (Vastralatha) staged a protest against the proposed hike of Goods and Services Tax on textiles from the new year, at Vastralatha on Thursday.

The cloth merchants said that the government had decided to increase GST on textiles from 5% to 12% from January 1, 2022.

They said both the merchants as well as the consumers would be be impacted by the hike in GST and demanded that the central government immediately withdraw its decision. The merchants said that protests would be intensified in the future.