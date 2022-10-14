Closure of rail-cum-road bridge across the Godavari at short notice draws flak in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajamahendravaram

The decision is aimed at disrupting the schedule of the Amaravati farmers’ Maha Padayatra, allege Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party

The sudden closure of road-cum-railway bridge across the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram from Friday (October 14) for undertaking repair works came under scathing attack by the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

On Thursday (October 13), East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha had issued an order closing the bridge for taking up road repair works from Friday.

“The bridge will be closed for one week. All vehicular movements have been diverted. However, there will be no change in the train schedules,” Ms. Madhavilatha said in the order.

Responding to the decision, TDP Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said, “The bridge has been closed at short notice only to disrupt the schedule of Amaravati Maha Padayatra that will pass the bridge to enter the city on October 17.”

Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary and other TDP leaders said the Maha Padayatra would have to pass through the bridge as per the route map submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Addressing the media here, East Godavari JSP president K. Durgesh said, “The decision to close the bridge is aimed at discouraging the Maha Padayatra supporters. The road repair works can be postponed without leading to any disturbance.”

If the bridge is closed, members of the padayatra would have to enter Rajamahendravaram city via the Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram.