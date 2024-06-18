ADVERTISEMENT

Close shave for seven fishermen as boat catches fire off Anakapalli coast in Andhra Pradesh

Published - June 18, 2024 08:13 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

After attempting in vain to douse fire, they jump into the waters and swim for about an hour, before crew of other boats in the vicinity notice and rescue them, says president of Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Janakiram    

The Hindu Bureau

Seven fishermen had a narrow escape when their boat caught fire 28 nautical miles, off the coast of Anakapalli district, near Pudimadaka, in the early hours of June 18 (Tuesday). The fishermen were rescued by the crew of other boats present nearby and reached shore safely.

President of Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators V. Janakiram said the fishermen had embarked on their journey after the fishing ban ended in the early hours of June 15.

“After noticing fire in the engine, the crew attempted in vain to douse it. They jumped into the sea to save themselves and swam for about an hour, when the crew of other fishing boats noticed and rescued them,” Mr. Janakiram said, and added that there were 150 fishing boats in the vicinity.

All the seven fishermen hail from Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district. Authorities of the Fishing Department estimated the loss to be around ₹33 lakh.

