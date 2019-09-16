Close shave for over 600 students as flood engulfs residential school in Kurnool

Over 600 girl students narrowly escaped an untoward incident as a residential school was engulfed in flood owing to excessive rain on the wee hours of Monday. The incident took place in Padakandla village of Allagadda mandal, Kurnool district at around 4 am.

According to Allagadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), V. Pothuraju, the incessant rain started at around midnight and continued for hours.

The Allagadda mandal received 119 millimetres of rain on Monday morning. Due to these rains, the school got flooded by about three feet, cutting the school off from the main road.

The authorities sprang into action immediately and smashed the compound wall of the school for better access to bring in rescue vehicles. “We spoke with the Allagadda municipal commissioner and got school buses as well as APSRTC buses to transport the children to a safe location,” the DSP said.

We faced issues since some buses got stuck in the flood. However, all the children have all been shifted and none of them sustained injuries, said Mr. Pothuraju. “We have shifted 620 people, both children and hostel staff, to the Zilla Parishad office nearby,” he added.

A few other schools in Sirivella and Gospadu mandals also received flood warning. The ground floor of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Gospadu was flooded, while the school ground of the Sirivella KGBV was also flooded.

Speaking to The Hindu, Girl Child Development Officer of the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan department, Krishna Murthy, said that the children in Gospadu KGBV have been shifted to the second floor of the school and added that there was no structural damage to the building. “After moving the girls to the higher floor, the girls were provided freshly cooked food,” Mr. Krishna said.

The in-charge collector, P. Ravi, has deployed all related officials to the flood-affected areas, and is actively monitoring the situation closely. The District Education Officer as well as the officials from fisheries, irrigation, revenue, roads and buildings, highway engineers, disaster response and fire services and APSRTC have all been deployed to provide relief to the flood-hit areas.